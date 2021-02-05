Namosimalua farewelled by Department of Legislature

Former Secretary-General to Parliament, Viniana Namosimalua was farewelled by the Department of Legislature on Friday.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau commended her exemplary and diligent leadership since 2014.

He says her stewardship of a constitutional office for the last seven years speak for themselves.

The Speaker adds Namosimalua led the secretariat to establish the physical and human resource infrastructure that ensured Fiji had a functioning and effective Parliament.

She has spent about 34 years in the civil service including Secretary to Cabinet before becoming the Secretary-General to Parliament.