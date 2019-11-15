Namosimalua believed to have given statement to FICAC

Parliament Secretary General Viniana Namosimalua is believed to have given a statement to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption this morning.

A FICAC team is believed to have visited Namosimalua in her office at the parliamentary complex.

This is in relation to allegations of possible breaches of travel and accommodation allowances involving certain Members of Parliament.

It is alleged at least one government MP and some Opposition members have been claiming travel and accommodation allowances despite not being eligible.

Government Members of Parliament were given until this morning to submit documents in relation to claims of any travel and accommodation allowances.