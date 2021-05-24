Namosi provincial focuses on access to water

A waste purification system will be established for villages in Namosi in this financial year.

Namosi has records of leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue, and diarrhea.

Provincial Administrator Namosi, Laisenia Tui says they are joining hands with the Water Authority and a few NGOs to materialize the project.

Article continues after advertisement

Tui says their priority is to ensure that all families have access to safe and quality water that is fit for consumption.

He adds they will also re-start consultation on a project in Wainadoi to cater for settlements from Naboro to Navua hospital which are not getting water.

“Water will be a priority area that we will focus on and as well as improving the sanitation standard of communities and economic status of our people. We will ensure that development is shared out equally to all people, the decision will be based on need and no one will be left behind.”

The Provincial Administrator Namosi also acknowledged the effort of Waikasanaura’s new settlement in Wainadoi who launched their water project yesterday.