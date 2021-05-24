Namosi farmers urged to move to commercial farming

Farmers in Serua and Namosi have been urged to utilize their land resources by moving to commercial farming.

While handing over small nursery kits to individual farmers and cluster groups in Serua and Namosi, Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says land is their key resource and should be used wisely.

Dr Reddy says as Fiji continues to recover from COVID-19 and its challenges, expanding to commercial farming can help the economy recover quickly.

“If you could allow your own members of the mataqali to utilize that land or a portion of it for commercial basis. The rule of economics is simple if you don’t create surplus, you mataqali can’t grow.”

Dr Reddy says sustainable agriculture is the way forward in order for our future generations to also enjoy the same quality of resources for their livelihoods.

The nursery package for individual farmers included 1 x 25-meter shylon cloth (nylon nursery shade cloth), 1 digging fork, 1 seedling tray, 1 jerry can, and 1 cane knife. For farm groups, they were given 1×50 meter of shylon cord, 10 digging forks, 10 cane knives, 10 jerry cans, and 10 seedling trays.