Name change must be reflected in bank accounts

Fijians who seek a name change for voter registration purposes will also need to amend their bank records.

Director Financial Intelligence Razim Buksha has confirmed to FBC News that any name change on a birth certificate has a direct bearing on a person’s banking details.

Buksh under financial reporting laws, these individuals are required to inform their respective banks to amend their records.

Article continues after advertisement

“They need to bring those documents to the bank and the bank will note that the previous name was such, and the account will be changed to the new name. That’s part of the Financial Transaction Reporting Act that all accounts should be under the proper name of the account holder.”

Buksh says the same documents from the Births, Deaths and Marriages Office used to amend voter details can be presented to the banks as proof of name change.