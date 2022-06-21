Namau farmers will benefit from gravity-fed irrigation

[Source: Ministry of Waterways]

Twelve farmers will benefit from a multi-purpose gravity-fed irrigation in Namau settlement, Ba.

Minister for Waterways, Doctor Mahendra Reddy, says the assistance will cater for the water needs of this farming community.

Dr. Reddy says the assistance will address the dry spell issues in the community as well as increase agricultural production for both the local and export markets.

The Minister says the project can also be used for livestock farming and basic household needs.

“So we will see households doing their own gardening, vegetables and other agricultural crops, and we are very excited for this. This project cost us $7,500 and will be supporting close to 12 households. We are very excited that this project has been completed on time. “

Namau livestock and crop farmer, Harish Chand acknowledged the government assistance as it would further boost the farming activities in the settlement.

