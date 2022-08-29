Namarai to have a new Assistant DO’s office

[Photo: Supplied]

Government services in the district of Nakorotubu in Ra will hoist to another level over the next few years.

This is after the establishment of a new Assistant District Officer’s office in Namarai to fasten government services and deliverables at the community level.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu says the initiative is aligned with the government’s quest to ensure services are made accessible to Fijians in the rural and maritime zones.

“We are looking at commissioning this project in the next few weeks, and of course, moving the assistant DO Namarai and her support staff. We’re looking forward to that. And again, this is about bringing services closer to the people and ensuring that no rural Fijian is left behind. At the same time. We’re also looking at economic opportunities.”

At present, the government entities operating at the Namarai Government station are the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Police.

Seruiratu says the new Assistant DO’s office will be commissioned over the coming weeks.