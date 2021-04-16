Namada youth in police custody

Two youth from Namada village in Nadroga are in custody for allegedly throwing water at some Naitasiri rugby supporters last Saturday.

The supporters were on a bus and returning from Prince Charles Park.

The two aged 17 and 20 allegedly stood by the roadside with few others and threw water at the rugby supporters.

Police say this is a major safety concern that must stop.

Whilst investigation continues, parents and guardians are advised to stress to their children the importance of respecting the traveling public.