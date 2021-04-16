Home

Namada youth in police custody

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 19, 2021 4:33 am

Two youth from Namada village in Nadroga are in custody for allegedly throwing water at some Naitasiri rugby supporters last Saturday.

The supporters were on a bus and returning from Prince Charles Park.

The two aged 17 and 20 allegedly stood by the roadside with few others and threw water at the rugby supporters.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say this is a major safety concern that must stop.

Whilst investigation continues, parents and guardians are advised to stress to their children the importance of respecting the traveling public.

 

