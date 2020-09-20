Nalawa releases new music video “Let Go”

Despite the challenges faced by local artists due to COVID-19, singer Apakuki Nalawa has managed to launch his new single today.

Nalawa says the song “Let Go” is timely as it can help get people back on track post-COVID-19.

He says the song is about letting go of negativity, get back together stronger than ever, settle with the new norm and achieving a goal.

Article continues after advertisement



[Singer Apakuki Nalawa with his parents]

The song is now on the radio and was released on Youtube in the last hour.

“I personally believe that it is a perfect time to release the song because of the things that have been happening around us, loss of jobs and people are facing a lot of difficulties, so the song is basically about believing in yourself and knowing that greater is the one within you. You have it only within you and just let go of negativity and things that are sort of like a barrier to achieving what you want to achieve.”

Nalawa says it took him two months to complete the music video because of the restrictions in place early this year.