Nakorovou villagers visit Sai Sanjeevani Centre

[Source: Sai Prema Foundation Fiji/Facebook]

More than 40 villagers from Nakorovou village, Rewa visited Sai Sanjeevani Medical Centre for their free health check-ups yesterday.

This is part of a weeklong special in-reach clinic for various villages and settlements hosted by the Sai Prema Foundation.

The Foundation will be hosting villages from Tailevu, Rewa, Suva, Lami and Veisari areas at the Medical Centre.

During the in-reach clinic, free general health checks are provided by the nurses and doctors at Medical Centre.

Josefa Bolaqace, the co-ordinator from Nakorovou village says they are fortunate for the in-reach clinics as poor and underprivileged people can make the most of the services.

Foundation Coordinator, Namrata Tappoo says they are committed to serving the needy and underprivileged people of Fiji.