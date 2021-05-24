Home

News

Nakorosule villagers prepare for cyclone season

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 27, 2021 7:47 am
The Nakorosule village in Naitasiri

Nakorosule village in Naitasiri is upping the ante with its disaster preparedness, as Fiji is a month away from the beginning of the cyclone season.

Village Headman, Pauliasi Naduruwatu says they have encountered severe flooding previosly, which devastated their livelihoods.

“Flooding is nothing new for us. All we need now is assistance from relevant authorities for the construction of a proper evacuation centre at the higher ground to accommodate the villagers in times of disaster.”

Article continues after advertisement

Flooding in the area normally destroys most of their agricultural produce.

Mata ni Tikina o Nagonenicolo, Waisale Lasekula says they’ve had some discussion about relocation, however, this is not a priority for now.

“Villagers who intend to build their house in the village are advised to build them on higher grounds. We have learned from past disasters, and a lot of newly constructed houses are safely located at high elevations.”

The village has designated its community hall and church as evacuation centres when a disaster strikes.

