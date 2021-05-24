Nakasi residents fearful of bushfires

Bushfires are an annual occurrence in Naulu, Nakasi in the Central division.

Last week Thursday, A bush had been burning for days before being put out.

Iqbal Mohammed has been living here since 1993 and fears that someday the bushfire will destroy their homes.

“We have been staying here for twenty years or so and every year when it’s hot the bush catches fire. Sometimes we have to bring the fire brigade to stop the fire.”

National Fire Authority Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says firefighters were deployed to the area when the bushfire initially started.

“That area that you’re talking about is near to Nakasi so the officers were already in the area. So we’re aware of that.”

Residents say they are grateful for the frequent rain in the area which many times control and put out the fire from progressing further.