Nakarawa recaptured, back in remand

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 1, 2020 2:44 pm
Remand inmate Peni Nakarawa who escaped from police custody yesterday has been. [Source: Fiji Police]

Remand inmate Peni Nakarawa who escaped from police custody yesterday has been arrested in Votualevu Nadi this morning.

The remand inmate escaped from police yesterday while being escorted from Lautoka to Suva.

He was the last of four men who had made a dash for freedom along the Nadi Back Road.

A police investigation continues.

