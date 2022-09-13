Homes in Nakanacagi village need rehabilitation

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during a talanoa session at Voloca Settlement in Dreketi [Source: Fijian Government]

Nakanacagi villagers in Dreketi are pleading with the government to allow them to log their forests so they can rehabilitate their homes, most of which were damaged during TC Yasa in 2020.

Villager Ilaisa Mataqeledra made the plea to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during a talanoa session at Voloca Settlement in Dreketi yesterday morning.

Mataqeledra says they are currently not able to log their forests due to conditions and restrictions provided associated with the environmental impact assessment.

He also told the Prime Minister, that they needed machinery to help cut the logs to be used to rebuild their homes with the cyclone season only two months away.

In response, Bainimarama stated the Environment Impact Assessment process runs on its own and is important that it is adhered to.

The issue has been referred to Commissioner Northern’s office to deal with.

Meanwhile, the Nakanacagi villagers also requested for connection to the main electricity grid and a more efficient and safe supply of water.