Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|
Full Coverage

News

Nakama Hot Springs to be developed

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 26, 2022 12:38 pm

Residents of Savusavu and the nearby communities will soon see the improvement of a unique landmark of the town, the Nakama Hot Springs.

Savusavu Town Council Chief Executive, Seema Dutt says at present the Hot Spring is used for cooking food by locals, is bare, eroded and has no economic value.

Speaking at a public consultation on the development of the Hot Spring site in Savusavu last night, Dutt highlighted that the site also does not offer any educational information or facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that despite being a unique feature of the town, it isn’t even a tourist attraction.

Dutt says the proposal is to improve the site to benefit the locals and the town.

“Looking at the benefits, it will establish an educational centre and attraction, it will train local guides, improve safety by fencing the area whilst giving access for locals to cook as they have always done.”

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says the project is about local economic development and it is under that theme that they were able to get the funds from the Commonwealth Local Government Forum.

“So, within this thematic framework, we managed to get the funds. But, to assist putting this proposal together I would like to thank the Blue Town Committee members who worked with the CEO of the Savusavu Town Council and they came up with the proposal. So, it’s extremely important that we hear your views in this consultation. “

Some key features that will be added to the site include walkways, sitting facilities, a garden and an information bure and selling space for souvenirs and locally cooked food.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.