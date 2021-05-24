Home

News

Nakama family invests in home biogas system

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 23, 2021 4:20 pm

Many rural areas rarely have any systematic waste management structure to address waste disposal and pollution.

A family in Nakama, outside Labasa, has invested in a biogas system that will take care of their organic waste by converting it to clean renewable energy that will be used for cooking.

59-year-old Losavati Ragate says she’ll be getting free cooking gas every day for the next 15 years just by feeding the system with vegetable peelings from her kitchen.

Ragate told FBC News, she used to inhale a lot of smoke when cooking over the open fire sometimes causing sickness. She would also go out to cut and collect firewood.

The biogas system eliminates all of that and will supply her with two to three hours of cooking gas daily along with high-quality liquid compost.

Ragate is the first in Macuata to invest in this system – made and sold by Pacific Grow – a company that provides farmers with affordable and economical agricultural solutions.

Company Consultant Fred Fuakilau says it’s a cost-effective system ideal for use in rural communities.

“You don’t have to buy LPG, you don’t have to go to the market, and you will save your transport costs, save firewood and also human health. It’s a big improvement, you won’t be inhaling black smoke anymore.”

The system also helps to protect the environment from greenhouse gas emissions by saving six tons of carbon annually.

