Naivolasiga Youth Club soars to greater heights

Members of the Nai Volasiga Youth Club in Davuilevu are not leaving any stones unturned as they tap into commercial and subsistence agriculture.

Club President, Waisale Seru says many of their members have been made redundant due to COVID-19.

Seru adds it is never too late to return to where it all began and till the land.

“We can’t be roaming around the streets here in Davuilevu and expect to be spoon-fed by those at home all the time. That is the sole reason we establish this group and make use of the available land to assist us to put food on the table.”

The ten members have made it their business to start off the day at around 8 am daily.

Youth member, Luke Masirewa says being a farmer isn’t easy.

“We are left with two or three months to harvest these vegetables and crops. We will be selling some of the produce to the market and we will use the remainder at home.”

The club has been borrowing equipment from their relatives in the area to get their farms up and running.