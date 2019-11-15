Naividamu villagers applaud government’s assistance

Villagers of Naividamu in Macuata have applauded the government’s timely assistance to boost agriculture production and the construction of a new sea-wall.

Turaga Ni Koro Tomasi Moli says they are amazed with the projects that government is executing across Fiji.

Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy during his visit assured that they will continue to assist farmers by building roads and help promoting rice farming.

“In another couple of years a lot of rice production in this area, we’ll give a harvester here, dedicated harvester – we’ll leave it here. So we now understand that rice is part of your diet, 20 to 30 years ago rice was not. But now people are eating, so we don’t want you to go to the shop everyday to buy rice.”

He adds the government continues to narrow the development gap between rural and urban areas.

The Turaga Ni Koro says the fast-paced development in rural communities is a testament to the government’s effort in leaving no Fijian behind.