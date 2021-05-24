Naitutu youth begin Rural Millionaire Project

Youths of Naitutu village have so far planted 40,000 yaqona plants as part of their Rural Millionaire project.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu while officiating at the youth group’s end-of-year celebration says that it will empower them to become independent and financially stable in the long term.

The Naitutu Village Transformation Youth Group comprise of 25 young men who began their yaqona farm last year after adopting the concept from the villagers of Sawaieke in Lomaiviti in 2018.

He reminded the youths to put to good use the money that they would earn from farming for the betterment of their families.

You have shown that you have fully committed to change and I encourage you to not give up.



[Source: Supplied]

During his visit, Seruiratu also donated some items to assist the youth group in their farming incentive. Including a chainsaw, tents, and a sprayer.

Youth group Chairman, Lekima Soqo thanked Minister Seruiratu and the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management for the much-needed assistance, saying it would greatly assist the youth in their daily farming activities.

Meanwhile, Seruiratu also called on the youths and villagers of Naitutu to gather at the celebration yesterday to prepare their individual families and village well for the current cyclone season.