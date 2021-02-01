Naisogovau village receives 17 lavatories

A new era has come for the villagers of Naisogovau in Tailevu as each house now has its own lavatory.

Minister for Health Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete handed over 17 field latrines to villagers yesterday.

Dr Waqainabete says prior to the handover, only forty-six of the sixty-three houses in the village had lavatories and had to share them with the remaining families.

“We can say now we are safe from many diseases, but we must remember that in the future when we build a house, it should have its toilet, we know there are challenges and that is why we need to work together.”

Dr. Waqainabete says the village has achieved the Ministry’s goal by having a lavatory for all households.

Naisogovau village has over 100 villagers with 63 houses.