Naisogo farmer dies in alleged assault

An investigation is underway following the death of a 30-year-old farmer from Naisogo Settlement in Sawani this morning.

The victim was allegedly assaulted while trying to stop the suspect who was drunk.

The suspect is also a farmer from the same settlement and was allegedly causing trouble.

Article continues after advertisement

After the scuffle was stopped by another 24-year-old farmer, the victim went back to his home.

However, he started to feel unwell and was rushed to the Nausori Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect remains in custody and the post mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow.

Investigation continues.