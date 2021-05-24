Home

News

Naiqamu was a kind-hearted man: Sayed-Khaiyum

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 29, 2022 7:03 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the late FijiFirst Member of Parliament Osea Naiqamu was a pioneer in the principles of the party and the government.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Naiqamu left behind a legacy that not many people could achieve.

He says Naiqamu was an extremely humble and kind-hearted man.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fijian Government]

“That humility of his was quite attractive. I found that very attractive his ability to sit down and talk with anybody and his ability to talk and negotiate issues.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that under Naiqamu’s minister-ship, they started the 30 million trees initiative where he visited 310 villages and made a commitment to take that project forward.

Naiqamu held the position of Minister for Fisheries and Forestry after the 2014 election.


[Source: Fijian Government]

He was re-elected during the 2018 election and became the Minister for Forestry until last year.

The late former Minister Osea Naiqamu was laid to rest at his family home in Taunamasi, Nawaicoba in Nadi.

