News

Naiqamu resigns citing health reasons

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 1, 2021 2:50 pm

FijiFirst Member of Parliament and Forestry Minister, Osea Naiqamu, has resigned from cabinet

A government statement says that Naiqamu has taken this decision to focus on his health, for which he recently sought treatment, while continuing to contribute to the nation as an MP,

Naiqamu has served as a member of Cabinet from 2014 as the Minister for Fisheries and Forests, and as the Minister for Forestry in 2016.

Article continues after advertisement

In 2018, he was appointed again as the Minister for Forestry following his reelection to Parliament.

The Prime Minister will oversee the functions of the Ministry of Forestry until further notice.

 

 

