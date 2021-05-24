Naiqamu brushes aside allegations against him

The former Minister for Forestry, Osea Naiqamu was taken in for questioning to the Lautoka Police Station today over a series of allegations involving him and a landowner more than a week ago.

FBC News understands that a few allegations have been levelled against the recently demoted Member of Parliament including misrepresentation of the Fiji Pine Trust, illegal use of the Fiji Pine logo, trespass and an illegal attempt to take over the Fiji Pine Trust office.

Before being taken in for questioning today, recently demoted MP Osea Naiqamu claimed at a press conference that he’s a voluntary advisor to the Fiji Pine Trust.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m the representative, I’ve been elected as a Member of Parliament representing all Fijians. So the interim board they have approached me to be their interim advisor.”

It’s alleged that last week Naiqamu and landowner Ratu Semesa Bolobolo went to the Fiji Pine trust office in Lautoka and to execute a takeover of the office.

It’s also alleged they told the trust office manager to vacate the premises and also took the keys off him and then proceeded to drink grog on the trust office porch.

Naiqamu has brushed aside the allegations levelled against him.

“No, no, no”

Trust Board Secretary, Viliame Seuseu claims that the Board of Trustees had convened on the 3rd of August 2021 where they deliberated and passed a few resolutions.

This was also attended by Osea Naiqamu and the majority of board members.

“On Monday the 25th of October I visited the Fiji Pine Trust office with the Board Chairman, Mr Semesa Pio Bolobolo and the advisor to the board Osea Naiqamu to hand-deliver the minute and the board resolutions to Timoci Nabou. The nature of the visit is completely different from the alleged takeover.”

The recently elected Fiji Pine Trust Chair, Taniela Nakimbo who replaced Ratu Bolobolo says the meeting 3 months back was illegal.

“I was called in that meeting and when I went in I found out what was talked about in there we were all against, all the Trustees are against what happened in that meeting. First of all, that meeting was not to be held there because we have a Fiji Pine Trust Board meeting room so that meeting they are claiming is illegal.”

Nakibo also claims that Ratu Semesa Bolobola was terminated as the Fiji Pine Trust Board Chair just over two months ago.

Police investigations into the matter are continuing.