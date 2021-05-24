Naiqama tops Telstra Tracker

Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama marked his return to the NRL last week with a try, a win, and his name on top of the Telstra Tracker data.

This as the Sydney Roosters winger chalked up the highest speed of the round.

Playing in his first NRL game since departing Wests Tigers in 2018, the 33-year-old was a strong late inclusion for Trent Robinson’s men against the Cowboys, finishing the night with 116 metres from his 16 carriers along with a try.

More surprisingly is his speed which saw him top the Telstra Tracker charts with a maximum velocity of 35.2 km/h to lead all players, narrowly ahead of Cowboys halfback Tom Dearden (35.1 km/h).

Waqa Blake’s runaway try against the Dragons saw him peak at 34.9 km/h while Bulldogs duo Matt Dufty (34.9) and Josh Addo-Carr (34.8) rounded out the top five.

Meanwhile, round five of the NRL continues tonight with Warriors and Cowboys at 8 and Broncos face Roosters at 9.55pm.

The Sharks vs Wests Tigers match on Sunday at 6.05pm will air live on FBC Sports.

[Source: nrl.com]