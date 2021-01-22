Nailaga residents prepare for the worst

Residents of Nailaga in Ba are preparing for the worst.

Tomu Baramoa told FBC News flood waters continue to rise as heavy rain has been experienced overnight into this morning.

Baramoa says strong wind has been felt as well and residents are taking precautionary measures.

[Source: Kinny Baramoa]

He says plantations and several access roads are now underwater and they are finding it difficult to save their belongings.



The Nailaga community is working together to ensure no one is left behind during this difficult period.



Residents say they will soon move into evacuation centres once activated.



