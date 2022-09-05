Naidu to take his plea

Suva lawyer Richard Naidu will take his plea this Thursday in the case of committal proceedings brought against him by Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The committal proceedings against Naidu are in relation to a post that appeared on his Facebook page in February in which he allegedly made comments about the judiciary after a case.

Naidu’s lawyer, Jon Apted, informed the court he will take instructions from his client as to how he will give his plea, whether by affidavit or oral.

The lawyer representing the Attorney General submitted that a plea needs to be taken.

Apted also informed the court about the likelihood of them seeking leave on the ruling made last week, saying that they reserve the right to apply again for cross-examination of the Attorney General.