Naidu appointed as Acting FHEC Director

The Fiji Higher Education Commission has appointed Vijay Naidu as its Interim Director effective from 11th September.

Naidu is the former Chief Executive of the Construction Industry Council.

Naidu has 30 years’ experience in finance, general management, property investment and in the construction industry.

Article continues after advertisement

He is a Charted Accountant and member of the Fiji Institute of Accountants.

The position of Director will be advertised by the Commission soon.