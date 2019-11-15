Naicker recalls bitter sweet memories of Independence

10th October 1970, was a day of mixed emotions for many as Fiji gained independence from British Colonial rule.

Among the thousands at Suva’s Albert Park was Fiji Pensioners Association President Hari Raj Naicker, then an officer of the Order of Saint John’s.

Naicker was 24-years-old and clearly remembers the events of 10th October.

“The Union Jack was being lowered very slowly, followed by the raising of the Fiji flag. That time if you looked around, people had tears in their eyes and all of them had their heads down, rather than looking up at the flag most of them had their heads down.”

The former school teacher says it was a carnival-like atmosphere at Albert Park, with people from all ethnic backgrounds participating.

A wide range of cultural activities were also performed.

Naicker recalls how a young Prince Charles was guided by a motorcade led by the then Prime Minister, the Late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara and deputy Prime Minister Sir Edward Cakobau to the ceremony.

He says the Charter was then read by Prince Charles, officially making Fiji a Republic.

“The main thing is that Fiji became a Republic when the Charter was presented by His Royal Highness (Prince Charles) to our Prime Minister (late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara) that is the actual time when you can say right from a Crown Colony under the British rule, Fiji is now becoming independent under the new legislature.”

Naicker says 50-years on, Fiji has made significant progress attaining global recognition with its strong voice.