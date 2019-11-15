Naibiti villagers receive $32,600 in royalties

67 members of the mataqali Serau of Naibiti Village in Dreketi today received $32,600 as royalty for the Naibulu Bauxite Mine.

This is the 2nd royalty payment to be made to the mataqali for the extraction of bauxite on their land along the Dreketi Nabouwalu Highway.

Handing out the payments this morning, Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Jone Usamate thanked the landowning unit for giving their land for the extraction of bauxite.

Based on the Fair Share of the Mineral Royalties Act 2018, each mataqali member will get $488.

Head of the Mataqali Serau Isikeli Waisega says the payout will help improve their livelihood.

A total of 779 acres of land is being leased by Aurum Exploration Fiji Limited for the extraction of bauxite at Naibulu for 20 years.