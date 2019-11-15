Nagado villagers directed by MOH to clean up village

Villagers of Nagado village in Nadi have been directed by the Ministry of Health to clean up the village.

Village Headman Alekisa Ranadali confirmed to FBC News that the directive came after the village recorded 6 cases of Leptospirosis, Dengue Fever and Typhoid at the Namaka Health Centre.

Ranadali says their clean-up campaign will run for 14 days having started last week.

“We have been stressing to the villagers on the importance of making sure their compounds and surrounding are cleaned. The fight to combat this is totally in our hands.”

A health committee has also been setup to ensure that villagers adhere to directive.

A handful of soldiers are also assisting with the clean-up.