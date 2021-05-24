Nadroga Youth praise government for farm assistance

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 10, 2022 3:30 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

A total of 117 young Fijians from Sigatoka are new beneficiaries of the Youth Farm Initiative grant from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar while speaking at the official handover of the grant at Nadrala village in Sigatoka, says the programme was identified as a potential income earner for the youth clubs.

The beneficiaries are from two youth clubs: Nadrala Youth Club and Sovi Veilomani Youth Club.

Kumar says this year has been like no other and despite it all, Fiji can proudly stand together to commemorate the continuation of our COVID-19 response,” he said.

Both youth groups have successfully secured four acres of land each and the Minister has thanked and acknowledged the landowners for this allocation.

The youth have been urged to seize the opportunity being given to them and to work hard using the materials wisely.

 

