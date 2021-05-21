Nadroga youth group sends basic food items to Vatulele Island

Fijians across the country continue to show unity in assisting others who are in need during the current pandemic.

This is after more than $4000 worth of basic food items and sanitary packs were shipped to Vatulele Island today.

The initiative carried out by the Hakwa Gang, a group of Nadroga youth in Fiji and abroad formed through the Twitter social media platform.

Group President, Samuela Kuridrani says it took them a week to organize and mobilize the food drive and they were honored to have assisted fellow villagers during this time of need.

Kuridrani says more than two tonnes of food and sanitary packs were sent over.

He adds the success of the drive is also owed to the Nadroga Provincial Council who made the assessment on the ground and advised them on the needs of villagers.

He says they identified Vatulele because of its location.

Kuridrani says this is a great time to reach out to friends and family who desperately need assistance during these hard times.