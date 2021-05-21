Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Five new cases in Muanikoso, as security man poses high risk|Four arrested for operating non-essential business|Barbershops in Labasa issued closure notice|Second dose of vaccination begins|Police looking into claims made by Raiwaqa woman|Nadali residents live in fear as COVID cases increase|Health Ministry receives emergency hygiene supplies|Navua restaurants still non-compliant|Changes to services at Twomey Hospital|Fiji focuses on restoring agricultural land|Add value to climate conversations says Gibson|COVID-19 and climate change battle is on says PM Bainimarama|One new COVID-19 case recorded|57 active cases of COVID-19 in isolation|20,000 more vaccines arrive|Health Minister calls out misinformation, says COVID-19 is real|Domestic violence becoming severe: Ali|Safe bubble created to support Counselors|Breach of protocols a concern|AG meets with stakeholders to discuss current challenges|People with disabilities face challenges|Some essential service providers under the radar|More vaccines to land tonight and Saturday thanks to Australia|Grog consumption tops arrest list|WHO again reminds people to practice good habits|
Full Coverage

News

Nadroga youth group sends basic food items to Vatulele Island

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 21, 2021 12:26 pm
More than $4000 worth of basic food items and sanitary packs were shipped to Vatulele Island today.

Fijians across the country continue to show unity in assisting others who are in need during the current pandemic.

This is after more than $4000 worth of basic food items and sanitary packs were shipped to Vatulele Island today.

The initiative carried out by the Hakwa Gang, a group of Nadroga youth in Fiji and abroad formed through the Twitter social media platform.

Article continues after advertisement

Group President, Samuela Kuridrani says it took them a week to organize and mobilize the food drive and they were honored to have assisted fellow villagers during this time of need.

Kuridrani says more than two tonnes of food and sanitary packs were sent over.

He adds the success of the drive is also owed to the Nadroga Provincial Council who made the assessment on the ground and advised them on the needs of villagers.

He says they identified Vatulele because of its location.

Kuridrani says this is a great time to reach out to friends and family who desperately need assistance during these hard times.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.