Nadroga wrongfully blamed says Roko Tui

The Roko Tui Nadroga says the Vanua often gets blamed for the increasing number of inmates, but this is not right.

Seru Nasagavale says many of the inmates have long relocated to towns and cities, but due to their original ties, Nadroga continues to come into the limelight for the wrong reasons.

Nasagavale says the crime is often committed by those who do not live in the province.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the Nadroga Provincial Council is working with the Fiji Corrections Service to address this issue.

“We have now divided our work into two categories, to be reactive and proactive with the first step in trying to deal with the ones who are inside now and when they are released taking a proactive approach in trying to keep them out of the prison.”

Nasagavale says they have also formed a Community Action for the Rehabilitation of Ex-Offenders or a CARE Committee.

The Committee will identify the root causes of the crimes committed by the youth of the province.