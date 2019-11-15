Nadroga villagers to benefit from new foot bridge

It is the responsibility of the Government to look after every Fijian irrespective of their beliefs or religious affiliation.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Dr Mahendra Reddy while opening a foot crossing bridge at Nasesevia Village, Nadroga.

Dr Reddy acknowledged the community and villagers for their patience.

Article continues after advertisement

More than 300 Fijians will benefit from the new foot bridge.