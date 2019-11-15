Home

Nadroga villagers to benefit from new foot bridge

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 13, 2020 7:27 am
Dr Mahendra Reddy while opening a foot crossing bridge at Nasesevia Village, Nadroga. [Source: Fijian Government]

It is the responsibility of the Government to look after every Fijian irrespective of their beliefs or religious affiliation.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Dr Mahendra Reddy while opening a foot crossing bridge at Nasesevia Village, Nadroga.

Dr Reddy acknowledged the community and villagers for their patience.

More than 300 Fijians will benefit from the new foot bridge.

