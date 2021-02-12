Nadogo Central College receive food packs

Nadogo Central College in Macuata today received food packs and boarding materials from the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this morning.

Principal Ashok Ram says the items will be useful for the boarders who are mostly from the maritime islands.

There are 63 boarders in the school and the majority of them were affected by TC Yasa.

Speaking to the Prime Minister, Ram says they are grateful to the government of the day for looking out for the hostel students.

He adds, the school looks forward to continued support from the government.

Boarding schools recently affected by TC Yasa and TC Ana are also receiving ration packs from the government.