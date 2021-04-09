Nadi villages praise dredging works

Villagers in Nadi have praised the dredging works being carried out at the Nadi River.

Nawaka villager, Lalai Drui, says the works being carried out will ensure that villagers situated by the river are not affected during heavy rain.

Drui says they are happy about the dredging works as for many years they have been suffering.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that with the excavation in full swing, hopes are high that it will put a stop to the major issue of flooding.

Narewa villager, Viliame Dawai, says they are one with this project as it will benefit them now and in the future.

Over the next year, dredging will run for 9km beginning where the Nawaka and Nadi Rivers merge.