Nadi urged to lead tourism future

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka is calling on the people of Nadi to take ownership of their town’s critical role in driving Fiji’s tourism industry.

Speaking at the opening of the FMF Nadi Bula Festival at Prince Charles Park last night, Gavoka said the government has allocated $8 million in the new financial year to strengthen Nadi’s position as Fiji’s “model town.”

He stated that Nadi is not just the jet-set town—it is the gateway for international visitors and must remain resilient and forward-looking.

With the festival themed “Rebuilding Lives through Compassion and Charity,” Gavoka also acknowledged the contestants, urging them to see themselves as leaders and agents of change in their communities.

“You’ve stepped forward to champion important causes and uplift your communities. From this very moment, you already carry the pride of your people. We honour your courage, commitment, and the sacrifices you’ve made to be here.”

He added that the town’s legacy as Fiji’s tourism capital depends on the commitment of its people to uphold and protect it.

