Nadi Town traffic flow needs to be reviewed: Kumar

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 19, 2020 6:50 am
The Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar has stated that the Nadi Town traffic flow needs to be reviewed.

Kumar made this comment after her meetings with Special Administrators and in consultations with ratepayers, market vendors, taxi operators and businesses

Stakeholders have stated that the one way through Nadi town has had a major impact on their business.

Kumar says they have requested the authorities to review the current arrangement before Nadi is declared a city.

The Minister has clarified that since Nadi will be declared a city in October, there is a great need to sort out issues such as access to the town which can only be done through a review.

