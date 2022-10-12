Nadi town not ready to be a city: Kumar

Nadit Town.

Nadi town will not be declared a city anytime soon.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says the COVID-19 pandemic has set back this progress by more than two years.

Nadi town was set to be declared Fiji’s third city in October of 2019, however, no consensus was reached.

“See declaring a town is easier said than done. We can declare a town but when you declare a town there are certain requirements, first is when you declare a town with extended boundaries people will have to pay town rates and if people are paying town rates, they’ll be asking for the basic facilities.”

Plans to declare Nadi as a city have been in the pipeline for seven years now.