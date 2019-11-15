Nadi Town close, cleanup in other municipalities begin

Nadi Town is closed for business today with fears that Tropical Cyclone Sarai will bring more rain on Viti Levu.

This means the market will also remain closed.

And some businesses in Lautoka City are open.

FBC News visited the City and saw a number of shops are open.

People were also out in town since the morning.

Business owner Raj Kumar says he decided to open his shop today in anticipation that people will come to town to do some shopping.

Meanwhile Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says municipal council staff in some towns and cities have started cleaning up.

Kumar says the Suva City Council will continue normal garbage collection services.

She says the teams have been mobilized to remove fallen trees and branches along streets, clear storm waterways and commence collecting green waste.

She also confirmed that market operations in Suva continue on a minimum scale and vendors are selling from the market terrace.

Workers from Lami Town Council this morning removed fallen trees and branches within boundary including Navua central business district.

Kumar also says that shops are open for business in Savusavu however, the market will remain closed for now.

Savusavu workers are also on the ground cleaning debris.