News
Nadi to now be declared a city in October
June 10, 2020 4:35 pm
Nadi will now be declared a city in October this year.
Nadi will now be declared a city in October this year.
This has been confirmed by the Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar during a meeting with Nadi ratepayers today.
Kumar says preparations are already underway.
Article continues after advertisement
“We are planning to declare Nadi a city in October of 2020 to mark Fiji’s 50th anniversary so the preparation is taking place.”
Kumar says she is confident that in October Nadi will be declared a city.
Since 2015, plans had been in the pipeline to declare a third city for Fiji but dates had to be moved.
Nadi Township was established in 1947 and more than 70 years later it is expected to be declared a city.
Sponsored Links