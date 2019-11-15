Home

Nadi to now be declared a city in October

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 10, 2020 4:35 pm
Nadi will now be declared a city in October this year.

This has been confirmed by the Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar during a meeting with Nadi ratepayers today.

Kumar says preparations are already underway.

“We are planning to declare Nadi a city in October of 2020 to mark Fiji’s 50th anniversary so the preparation is taking place.”

Kumar says she is confident that in October Nadi will be declared a city.

Since 2015, plans had been in the pipeline to declare a third city for Fiji but dates had to be moved.

Nadi Township was established in 1947 and more than 70 years later it is expected to be declared a city.

