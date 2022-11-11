Nadi to mark 75th celebration in a big way

Nadi will be celebrating its 75th anniversary in a big way.

Special Administrator for Nadi, Lawrence Kumar says the preparations are already underway and they want to give back to the people.

Kumar says this is an important celebration which will run for a week.

“The whole purpose obviously is for the 75th celebration, Nadi some 75 years before became a town and now it’s obviously a significant event for us to be celebrating, 75 years, that’s obviously a milestone achievement in itself.”

According to Kumar, the celebration kicks off next Saturday at Koroivolu Park and will end on the 26th of November.

He says events have also been planned for each day and the anniversary celebration will be different from the Bula Festival.

The theme for the anniversary is “For a Resilient Nadi Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”