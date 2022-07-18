Nadi River Flood Alleviation Project delayed due to the pandemic

[File Photo]

The Nadi River Flood Alleviation Project is pushing ahead, despite some delays.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Nadi’s climate resilience is vital to its residents and the tens of thousands of Fijians working in tourism who rely on the Jetset Town as the international hub and, indeed, a gateway to the country.

Sayed-Khaiyum says physical work will begin on the drainage system in Nadi Town proper.

He adds the design works for the widening of the Nadi River to reduce flood risks that have been devastating communities along the river on a yearly basis.

The Economy Minister says the project has been delayed due to COVID-19, but all efforts are now being put in place to expedite the work.

He adds that they are funding the effort through a renewed mix of funding commitments from the Japanese and Australian governments, along with the $5 million in government funding.

Discussions will also be held with the World Bank to gauge interest in the project’s funding.