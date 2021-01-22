Home

Nadi residents stock up on essentials

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 29, 2021 10:08 am
Fijians in Nadi rushed to stock up on essential items as they prepare for the impending adverse weather.

Supermarket and shops in Namaka were full this morning as people wanted to make sure they had everything.

Saravi resident Sanjay Singh says they are buying items they don’t have.

Singh says they’ve secured their home and have moved a few household items to an elevated area as Saravi usually floods.

Nawaka resident Jope Tui says after securing their home this morning, he decided to buy things that will last his family during the weekend.

