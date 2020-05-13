Home

News

Nadi men questioned over rape and sexual assault

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 22, 2020 10:10 am
Two men who are alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted two women in Nadi have been released from custody. [File Photo]

Two men who are alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted two women in Nadi have been released from custody.

Police confirm the man was interviewed and released and the file has been forwarded to the Divisional Crime Officer West for further advice.

The alleged incident took place last week in Namaka.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s also understood that one of suspects operates a clinic in the same area while the other runs a car wash in Nadi.

