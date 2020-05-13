Nadi men questioned over rape and sexual assault

Two men who are alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted two women in Nadi have been released from custody.

Police confirm the man was interviewed and released and the file has been forwarded to the Divisional Crime Officer West for further advice.

The alleged incident took place last week in Namaka.

It’s also understood that one of suspects operates a clinic in the same area while the other runs a car wash in Nadi.