Nadi man mysteriously disappears at work

A family in Nadi is hoping and praying that their father who disappeared mysteriously on Thursday afternoon is still alive.

Son Sahim Dean told FBC News that his dad Tabu Nizamu Dean who is a boat watchman at Lomolomo Beach, had left home on Thursday for work and that was the last time they saw him.

Dean says an eyewitness, a boat captain who was going fishing on that particular day, met his dad at around 12.30pm, who was inside the vessel he was looking after.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Dean, this was the last time anybody had seen his 66-year-old father.

“Even though everybody is assisting us and the Police are also looking for him, nobody can find him where can go, he is missing. We know he can’t go anywhere, he can’t get lost like that. Every first or second day he will contact us; he can’t get lost like that. Something might have happened to him.”



Sahim Dean

Dean says his father has been working for the boat owner for four years now.

Police have confirmed receiving a report on Thursday and an investigation is underway.