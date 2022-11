[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force/ FB]

The search is underway for a 41-year-old engineer from Malolo Transmitter Road in Nadi who is missing at sea.

According to Police, the man left for a fishing competition yesterday morning with two others when their boat was hit by big waves.

As a result, the boat capsized.

The other two were safely rescued while the search for the third man continues.