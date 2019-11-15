Nadi man earns $100,000 from supplying seedlings

A man in Nadi was able to earn around $100,000 last year alone for supplying seedlings to the Ministry of Forests.

This was highlighted by the team from the Ministry that visited Cuvu village in Nadroga yesterday to advocate on the 30Million Trees in 15Years Initiative.

The Ministry urges Fijians from seven villages in the district to participate in the initiative as they also highlighted the importance of planting trees for the future generation.

The team led by Minister Osea Naiqamu told villagers they can plant to save for the future and also supply planting materials and earn from it.

The Ministry also touched on the effect of climate change and the need to plant more trees.

The seven villages were told they can contribute to sustaining the future of generations to come by planting 1,637 plants per village a year.

Following the meeting, the villagers requested to have Nursery Attendant Training and were interested to start their nurseries.