Nadi man dies in a workplace accident

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 25, 2020 3:52 pm

A team member of the Hall Plant Hire Pacific died as a result of a workplace accident in Nadi today.

It is believed that the worker was crushed while moving equipment at a storage yard at Fantasy Island.

Hall Plant Hire Pacific says they are currently working to understand the circumstances of the accident and are aiding local authorities with their investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

The company expressed its heartfelt condolences to the team member’s family at this difficult time.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

